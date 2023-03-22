Return of The Beast Tobacco

In accordance with its inspiration, the blend is immersed in rum for seven days. Aleister Crowley, The Beast himself, originator of his own religion and called by some the wickedest man in the world, famously smoked straight Perique soaked in rum, thinking that the infusion would release higher concentrations of nicotine and that the concoction could generate advanced levels of consciousness. Sadly, it doesn’t work for that, but the resulting flavor profile is fascinating and worthwhile.

“Crowley’s writings,” says Jeremy, “indicate that he was aware of blended versions of Perique, cured in combination with Green River Burley, and he knew about pure St. James Parish versions as well. He took great pains to emphasize that the Perique he was using was from St. James Parish, Louisiana, and was pure Perique.”

While The Beast is a tobacco that acknowledges Crowley’s experimentation and highlights the tobacco’s unique character, it does so in a much more sophisticated manner. “It would’ve been a little too on the nose for us to just take pure Perique and soak it in rum,” says Jeremy. “Smoking straight Perique is kind of like standing in a very detailed and very intricate, labyrinthine room with all the lights off.”