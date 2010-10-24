Some very attractive and interesting items in the latest catalogue from Midian Books…

Midian Books

112 Hartshorne Road

Woodville

Swadlincote

Derbyshire

DE11 7HY

England

Tel: 01283 222580

http://www.midianbooks.co.uk

All prices in GBPsterling. Payment by credit card, UK cheques etc. and paypal (address j.davies@midianbooks.co.uk). Postage extra. UK. 2.00 1st item, 1.00 per additional item, maximum UK charge 8.00. Insurance extra at cost. Overseas, email for postal rates.

——————

Greetings

Hopefully by Wednesday this week there will be a selection of Midian stock at The Saint Martha Botanica and Underworld Apothecary in Glastonbury. This will include a host of new titles, some secondhand books, as well as prints and objects created by Mrs. Midian. Be sure to check them out, 22 Benedict Street, Glastonbury.

——————

A short selection of recently acquired secondhand titles:

101001. ANON: THE GRIMOIRE OF POPE HONORIUS

1999 98pp Trident small h/b in slipcase. Full leather. Upside down cross gilt stamped on cover. Red and black ribbon markers. Illus. VG+. Ltd. ed. 295/1000. Includes a translation of a work on ecclesiastical exorcism. £150.00

101002. MICHAEL BERTIAUX: COSMIC MEDIATION

Deluxe ed. 2007 86pp Fulgur. Col. frontis. VG+ in VG+ d/w, housed in slipcase. Ltd. ed. 29/77. Signed by author. £295.00

101003. MICHAEL BERTIAUX: VUDU CARTOGRAPHY

1st 2010 176pp Fulgur h/b in d/w. Prof. illuc. In colour. NEW. Ltd. ed. 708 copies. An autobiographical exploration of vodou with many illustrations by the author. £35.00

101004. DAVID BETH: VOUDON GNOSIS

2nd. Rev. ed. 2010 160pp Fulgur h/b in d/w. Illus. NEW. Ltd. ed. 800 copies. First published by Scarlet Imprint, this edition includes an introduction by Michael Bertiaux plus additional illustrations and material. £25.00

101005. ANDREW CHUMBLEY: AZOETIA

X Series 2002 366pp Xoanon. Illus. Hollen green cloth, gold stamped on cover and spine. Black on black endpapers. NM in slipcase. Ltd. ed. 18/22. This is the X series or “Twin Lions” edition, which features a different cover design to the standard edition and is housed in a slipcase. Issued October 31st 2003. £995.00

101006. ANDREW CHUMBLEY: QUTUB

2nd. Ed. 2008 88pp Xoanon. NM. Ltd. ed. 700 copies. Re-issue of the 1995 Fulgur edition. £65.00

101007. OWEN DAVIES: GRIMOIRES

1st 2009 368pp OUP. 16pp plates. NM in NM d/w. A history of magic books. An excellent general history, though not much coverage of 20th. century grimoires. £15.00

101008. RICHARD DEUTCH: THE ECSTATIC MOTHER

1st 1977 173pp Bachman Turner. Illus. VG in VG d/w. Portrait of Maxine Sanders, Witch Queen. Scarce study, part biography, part witchcraft study, plus an interview. Several b/w photos. This is a review copy, stamped “PREDICTION” (presumably Prediction magazine) on the endpaper, with a hand written note “not reviewed.” £50.00

101009. LINDA FALORIO: THE SHADOW TAROT

1995 40pp Headless Press A4 spiral bound booklet. Illus. VG. Guide to Falorio’s reification of the 22 Tunnels of Set as described by Crowley and Grant. This copy is dedicated (to Frater Pax Ego) signed and sigillised by Falorio in silver pen. Together with THE SHADOW TAROT. 22 colour photographic cards (9.5x15cm), housed in purple A4 sheet printed with sigils with small sigil taped on. Sheet very worn, small tears, cards in VG condition. A scarce set. £175.00

101010. CLAIRE FANGER (ed): CONJURING SPIRITS

1st 1998 284pp Sutton. Illus. Closed tear on bottom rear of d/w else VG+ in VG d/w. Selection of texts of medieval ritual magic. £35.00

101011. KENNETH GRANT: OUTSIDE THE CIRCLES OF TIME

1st 1980 316pp Muller. 12pp plates. Pages very browned as with all copies, else VG in VG d/w. £45.00

101012. BARRY WILLIAM HALE: LEGION 49

1st 2009 approx 120pp Fulgur h/b in d/w. Prof. illus. NEW. A grimoire of the 49 servitors of Beelzebub, illustrated with papercuts by the author. £25.00

101013. A.C. HIGHFIELD: THE SYMBOLIC WEAPONS OF RITUAL MAGIC

1st 1983 160pp Aquarian trade p/b. Illus. VG+. Unaccountably scarce guide to the manufacture of ceremonial regalia. £20.00

101014. LEONARD W. KING: BABYLONIAN MAGIC AND SORCERY

2000 280pp Weiser. Illus. NM in NM d/w. Reproduction of cuneiform incantations and magica formulae. Facsimile of 1895 edition. £25.00

101015. E.A. KOETTING: BANEFUL MAGICK

1st 2008 176pp Ixaxaar. Embossed bds. VG+. One stop guide to cursing etc. £75.00

101016. E.A. KOETTING: EVOKING ETERNITY

1st 2009 200pp Ixaxaar. Embossed bds. VG+. Forbidden rites of evocation. £75.00

101017. E.A. KOETTING: WORKS OF DARKNESS

1st 2007 212pp Ixaxaar. Embossed bds. Sl. knock to bottom corner else VG. A guide to advanced Black Magick. £75.00

101018. FRANCOIS LENORMANT: CHALDEAN MAGIC

1999 414pp Weiser. NM in NM d/w. Facsimile of the original 1877 edition. £25.00

101019. MISHLEN LINDEN: TYPHONIAN TERATOMAS

1993 40pp Black Moon A4 booklet, taped spine. Damage to bottom of spine else VG. The shadows of the abyss, a working using Falorio’s Shadow Tarot. £10.00

101020. NEMA: MAATIAN MEDITATIONS AND CONSIDERATIONS

1st 1993 38pp Black Moon A4 booklet, taped spine. Sl. mark to front cover else VG. Being a continuation of past writings on “she who moves”. £10.00

101021. THOMAS E. MAILS: SUN DANCING

2nd. 1998 338pp Council Oak 4to p/b. Prof. illus. throughout. Inc. col. NM. The great Sioux piercing ritual. Fascinating record (by a retired Lutheran minister!) of the ritual probably best remembered from the film “A Man called Horse”. This ceremony took place in July 1974. £15.00

101022. RICHARD ETZGER (ed): BOOK OF LIES

1st 2003 354pp Disinfo 4to p/b. Illus. VG+. The Disinformation guide to magick and the occult. A host of articles, inc. material by Grant Morrison, William Burroughs, Genesis P-Orridge, Anton LaVey etc. £10.00

101023. ROBERT NORTH: THE NEW FLESH PALLADIUM

1st 1996 86pp Runa Raven trade p/b. Illus. NM. Ltd. ed. 245 copies, this copy marked “Review”. Study of sex magick. The author recently passed away. £25.00

101024. R. CAMPBELL THOMPSON: SEMITIC MAGIC

1st 2000 286pp Weiser. NM in NM d/w. Facsimile of the 1908 edition. £25.00

101025. DANIEL SCHULKE: ARS PHILTRON

Deluxe ed. 2008 304pp Xoanon. Illus. Full bottle-green goatskin, gold stamped cover and spine. Marbled endpapers. Cloth slipcase. VG+. Ltd. ed. 48/72. A beautiful edition. £595.00

101026. DANIEL SCHULKE: ARS PHILTRON

Out of Series ed. 2008 304pp Xoanon. Rust coloured cloth, black pewter stamped cover and spine. Illus. NM. Ltd. ed. 720 copies. NB. This is an out of series copy, red Xoanon stamp on limitation page. Signed and sigillised by the author. £150.00

101027. DANIEL SCHULKE: ARS PHILTRON

Standard ed. 2008 304pp Xoanon. Rust coloured cloth, black pewter stamped cover and spine. Illus. NM. Ltd. ed. 720 copies. £95.00

101028. DANIEL SCHULKE: VIRIDARIUM UMBRIS

Out of Series ed. 2005 526pp Xoanon. Illus. Sage green cloth, copper stamped on cover and spine. NM. Ltd. ed. 576 copies. NB. This is an out of series copy, red Xoanon stamp on limitation page. Signed by the author. £395.00

101029. DANIEL SCHULKE: VIRIDARIUM UMBRIS

Standard ed. 2005 526pp Xoanon. Illus. Sage green cloth, copper stamped on cover and spine. NM. Ltd. ed. 471/576 copies. £295.00

101030. STEPHEN SENNITT: THE INFERNAL TEXTS

Rev. ed. 2010 126pp Original Falcon trade p/b. Illus. NM. Signed by author. Contains the Nox and Liber Koth booklets, both originally published in the late 1990s. Material from The Order of Nine Angles, The Werewolf Order, Michael Bertiaux etc. £10.00

101031. STEPHEN SENNITT: MONSTROUS CULTS

1st 1992 128pp New World Publishing trade p/b. Illus. VG+. Scarce study of the primordial gnosis. Foreword by Peter Redgrove. £60.00

101032. FRATER SHIVA: INSIDE SOLAR LODGE OUTSIDE THE LAW

1st 2007 184pp Teitan Press. 8pp photos. V+ in VG+ d/w. The story of the Solar Lodge group by one of its key players. Out of print. £75.00

101033. AUSTIN OSMAN SPARE: THE WITCHES SABBATH/AXIOMATA

1st 1992 Approx 60pp Fulgur. Col. frontis plus illus. d/w sl. worn at edges else VG in VG d/w. Ltd. ed. 219/956. Two volumes bound dos a dos. To repeat the oft told story, most copies were pulped by the original printer so fewer copies remain than the edition states. This copy includes (loosely inserted) an A5 size print of Spare in 1913, the original A5 flyer for the book and most importantly an original signed cheque from Spare, dated 1944. Scarce. £250.00

101034. AUSTIN OSMAN SPARE: DEAREST VERA

1st 2010 174pp Fulgur h/b in d/w. Illus. throughout. NEW. A kaleidoscope of facsimile holograph letters from Austin Spare to Vera Wainwright. Includes illustrations by Spare. £35.00

101035. E.B. TRIGG: GYPSY DEMONS AND DIVINITIES

1st 1975 238pp Sheldon Press. VG in VG d/w. The magical and supernatural practices of the gypsies. Preface by E.E. Evans Pritchard. £25.00

101036. FRATER U.D: PRACTICAL SIGIL MAGIC

Rpt. 2008 176pp Smyth’s Esoterica. Illus. NM in NM d/w. Limited reprint of this practical manual on sigil magic. £60.00

101037. LEO VINCI: GMICALZOMA

1st 1976 Regency Press. VG. An early attempt at an Enochian dictionary. Preface by Madeline Montalban. £20.00

JOURNALS AND BOOKLETS

101038. BOTH THE ONES VOL. 1

1989 58pp A5 stapled booklet. Illus. VG. Chaos magick cum TOPY cum surrealism from Sennett, Manson, Process Church et al. £4.00

101039. DRAGON’S BLOOD 2

2nd. Ed. 2007 58pp Lodge Magan A5 booklet. Ilus. NM. Practical necromancy issue. £4.00

101040. FENRIR 1/120 YEAR OF FAYEN

2010 51pp A4 Stapled mag. Illus. NM. Journal of Satanism and the sinister from the Order of Nine Angles. £4.00

101041. FENRIR 1/121 YEAR OF FAYEN

2010 82pp A4 Stapled mag. Illus. NM. £5.00

101042. MEZLIM VOL. 1. NO. 1

1990 56pp A4 magazine. Illus. VG. An independent journal for the working Magus. “A Sex Magickian’s alchemical guide to crystals” by Bill Seibert (Frater P.V.N), “What’s Crowley got to do with Thelema anyway?” by Sam Webster and much more. £10.00

101043. MEZLIM VOL. 1. NO. 2

1990 56pp A4 magazine. Illus. VG. More from Bill Seibert, Peer Carroll, DM Kraig et al. £10.00

101044. NOX 2

1986 36pp Ab booklet. Illus. Spotted cover, else VG. Stephen Sennitt’s journal of chaos magick. Articles from The Order of Nine Angles, John Beal on the physiology of 93 etc. £5.00

101045. TEMPLE OV BLOOD: TALES OF SINISTER INFLUENCE

1st 2006 72pp Ixaxaar A5 stapled booklet. VG. Six stories expounding the group’s philosophy. £5.00