Okay, it’s seemingly a ‘click bait’ site, but at least it is reasonably well-informed…
Aleister Crowley was one of the most bizarre, fascinating, and mysterious figures of the 20th century. Known in his own time as “the wickedest man in the world,” Crowley equally attracted and repulsed his contemporaries. From spiritualism and writing to mountain climbing, yoga, and the occult, Crowley left his mark on many different facets of life. But he is perhaps most famous – or infamous – for his controversial, influential beliefs.
Yes, surprisingly and unusually well-informed (and with some resourceful further links.) For example under the 19th entry “He referred to himself as ‘The Beast'”, we find the sensible account: “Crowley was known as “The Beast,” a title that he himself gleefully used. He earned the name as a child, when his exasperated mother would call him “Beast 666″ in the wake of his mischief. As an adult, he proudly used the nickname, especially when he could appreciate the mystical context. His use of the term and his occultist activities led some to incorrectly claim that he was a Satanist.” Perhaps there’s hope yet!
