The impressive Red Flame website includes a lovely tribute to the late Phyllis Seckler by Marlene Cornelius, together with her last essay…

From Red Flame:

Soror Meral, Phyllis Seckler

June 18, 1917 e.v. to May 31, 2004 e.v.

Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law.

How does one begin to describe someone whose very presence has inspired so many people to be true to their own path?

Phyllis was a natural teacher and led people to discover their own individuality whether they were willing to look or not. It would be very difficult to recount the many significant events and tasks of her life. That remains to be done in her biography. However, one thing is certain – without her persistent labors, Thelema as we know it today would not exist.

I mostly remember Meral for her witty comebacks, quick laughter and the twinkle in her eye. She was willing to fight for what she knew was right. Here’s to you, Phyllis, truly a woman girt with a sword!

In the last few months, Phyllis was excited about putting her writings upon the Internet. As a first offering of her wisdom I have posted her final essay.