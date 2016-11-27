From The Atlantis Bookshop:
A Focus On A Life
An exhibition celebrating the life and work of
Austin Osman Spare 1886-1956
2 December to 18 December 2016
1100-1800 Monday to Saturday
Noon-1700 Sundays
Admission by Catalogue – £5
The Atlantis Bookshop – 49a Museum Street, Bloomsbury, London WC1A 1LY
I had the great pleasure of attending the Exhibition Preview yesterday evening. Beautiful art displayed beautifully!
Attended on Monday 5th December. Really was blown away by the range styles and materials that AOS used.
A must see for anyone with an interest, that is in the area.