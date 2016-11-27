From The Atlantis Bookshop:

A Focus On A Life

An exhibition celebrating the life and work of

Austin Osman Spare 1886-1956

2 December to 18 December 2016

1100-1800 Monday to Saturday

Noon-1700 Sundays

Admission by Catalogue – £5

The Atlantis Bookshop – 49a Museum Street, Bloomsbury, London WC1A 1LY