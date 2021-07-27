A Hollywood Filmmaker’s Beguiling and Inspiring Collection | Fine Books & Collections

It began with Begotten, filmmaker E. Elias Merhige’s 1989 black-and-white allegory about death and transformation…

Merhige’s expansive collection contains not just books, but esoterica like an 1888 hand-painted tarot deck bearing the stamp of Madame Blavatsky, who co-founded the Theosophical Society in New York. In London, where the deck is from, she established the Blavatsky Lodge in 1887, which inspired a like-minded organization, the Golden Dawn, the following year. Adherents included occultist Aleister Crowley, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Bram Stoker, W. B. Yeats, and actor Florence Farr, who, along with playwright Olivia Shakespear, wrote two plays in the Hermetic tradition, “The Beloved of Hathor” and “The Shrine of the Golden Hawk,” also part of the collection.