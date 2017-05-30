Very pleased to see that BBC Radio 4 Extra will be broadcasting the rather wonderful 1986 documentary on Aleister Crowley, ‘The Mischief Makers’, as part of its day of programmes relating to The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Pepper…’ album.

Frances Donnelly presents a documentary on poet, mountaineer and black magician Aleister Crowley. First heard in the series ‘Mischief Makers’ in 1986.

The programme starts at 1134 on Saturday 3 June 2017 and will subsequently be available on iPlayer.

For more information: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08svzl8

Thanks to John S for the email alert…