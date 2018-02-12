February 19, 2018 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm

The Atlantis Bookshop. 49a Museum Street, Bloomsbury, London, WC1A 1LY

We are pleased to be welcoming back Tobias Churton to celebrate the launch of his latest publication, Aleister Crowley in America. Subtitled Art, Espionage, and Sex Magick in the New World, Tobias’ book promises to explore key aspects of Crowley’s American escapades, including details of his travels, passions, literary and artistic endeavours, sex magick, and psychedelic experimentation, as well as an investigation of Crowley’s undercover intelligence adventures that actively promoted U.S. involvement in WWI.

The book includes an abundance of previously unpublished letters and diaries and shows how Crowley’s U.S. visits laid the groundwork for the establishment of his syncretic “religion” of Thelema and the now flourishing O.T.O., as well as how Crowley’s final wish was to have his ashes buried in America.

Tobias will of course be with us to sign every copy you choose to purchase. If you intend on coming, please RSVP by email or phone.