Kamuret Press will be releasing an extensively annotated edition of Aleister Crowley’s first talismanic book, his remarkable “The Sword of Song,” edited and introduced by Richard Kaczynski.

This collection of poetry, essays, satire, kabbalah, Buddhism and magick preserves the layout of the rare 1904 first edition, while incorporating material added by Crowley in his 1906 “Collected Works.” In addition, this new edition notes Crowley’s revisions, insertions, and deleted lines in the various manuscript and typescript versions of the work in development.

“The Sword of Song” will be the second title in Kamuret’s catalog, following its brand-new release of Aleister Crowley’s “Early Poetic Works,” edited, annotated and introduced by Chris Giudice, with a foreword by Henrik Bogdan.

Target date: winter 2020. Details: https://kamuret.com/ forthcoming-jan2020/