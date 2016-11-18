This is a lecture by Rev. Ryuei Michael McCormick — a priest of the Nichiren lineage of Buddhism — on Aleister Crowley’s system of Thelema & magick and Theravada Buddhism, given at Blazing Star Oasis O.T.O. in the Valley of Oakland, CA on 10/25/2016, e.v.

Source: Aleister Crowley & Theravada Buddhism | Blazing Star OTO on Patreon