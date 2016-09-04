A change in personal circumstances means that I have decided to make most of my library of books and ephemera available for purchase. I don’t expect to sell it all but there are some very nice items that some members might find interesting. I took this photograph of a quarter of the collection as part of the preparation for the sale and thought my Facebook friends might find it interesting. Little did I know how much interest was generated: 80+ likes in the first hour and a dozen simultaneous Private Message conversations! All without a price list so I was only able to take offers.
The list should be complete later this week and will be announced here.
So… A number of items have sold but lots remain. I promised on the Facebook thread to publish a list through this site and this is confirmation of that intention.
I’m not looking to compete with or undercut the prices of commercial sellers so the prices I will be seeking will reflect what is usually asked. A proportion of the profits will be used to continue funding this site – as will all the proceeds of any books I received as gifts or for review.
Lovely looking collection. Hope you arent being forced to sell for negative reasons..
Do you have any Schulke?
Beautiful shelving Paul. I do hope that the ‘change in personal circumstances’ is bearable.
There comes a time to let them go, their purpose being better served in the hands of those with hungry minds. And deep pockets?
Well said, @obscurus
Paul, I may not have the money for anything but if something good comes up I may scrape it up somehow. When are you going to release your list?
I was working on a simple list but that got delayed by a number of time wasters who made contact through Facebook, professing serious interest in some of the high-value items but, I fear, just using their sale as the opportunity to get me to provide photographs and fill in gaps in their knowledge. I’m now inclined to add books to the Sales section of this site: https://www.lashtal.com/shop/ In any case, I’m working on cataloguing the collection.
Sale abandoned. Too many time wasters.
Q: ‘How much for that book?’
R: ‘Well, I’m asking…’
Q [Interrupting]: ‘That’s too much, I once saw one on eBay for…’
Not sure why anyone would want to sell books for a living!
Paul I never saw any listings on this site?
I was waiting this whole time.
Perhaps I did it wrong, but I was under the impression you were going to list them all under FOR SALE but I never saw anything new; it was always that same Equinox book (I think) that has been there forever.
No, @christibrany, as mentioned in the Comment above yours, I abandoned the sale – having planned to publish a list on 12 October.
Quite simply, mentioning a handful of items on the Facebook posts generated such an enormous number of silly time-wasting responses that the prospect of generating a proportionate number of responses to a planned list of 300+ books was massively unattractive!
If you must sell your library, the best plan might be to take the catalogue to one of the specialist bookshops such as Treadwells, Atlantis or even Wieser and see what is offered for the collection.
I too have a library, though a much smaller one. I’m seeking to release most of it as part of an ongoing project to reduce the number of possessions that I no longer use.
Thank you for posting about your experience with book sales. It has probably saved me some fruitless effort.
While money would be much appreciated, my main goal is to pass on a themed collect to a group or individual who could put it to use.
UPDATE: The sale of the archives has begun! That’s right, books and ephemera from the private collection of the owner & editor of LAShTAL.COM are now available at competitive prices. Kicking things off with a signed & inscribed Aleister Crowley classic, an affordable paperback from The Witch Queen and a limited edition piece of gold from Three Hands Press. New items will be added every day. Keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for announcements – or just keep checking that ‘LAShTAL Shop: Latest’ item on the right of each page of this site.