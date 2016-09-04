A change in personal circumstances means that I have decided to make most of my library of books and ephemera available for purchase. I don’t expect to sell it all but there are some very nice items that some members might find interesting. I took this photograph of a quarter of the collection as part of the preparation for the sale and thought my Facebook friends might find it interesting. Little did I know how much interest was generated: 80+ likes in the first hour and a dozen simultaneous Private Message conversations! All without a price list so I was only able to take offers.

So… A number of items have sold but lots remain. I promised on the Facebook thread to publish a list through this site and this is confirmation of that intention.

I’m not looking to compete with or undercut the prices of commercial sellers so the prices I will be seeking will reflect what is usually asked. A proportion of the profits will be used to continue funding this site – as will all the proceeds of any books I received as gifts or for review.

The list should be complete later this week and will be announced here.

