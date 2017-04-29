Austin Osman Spare – An Exhibition – The Hendrick’s Private View

by The Last Tuesday Society

Tuesday 9 May 2017 (17:00 – 22:00 BST)

The Last Tuesday Society / Viktor Wynd’s Museum of Curiosities

11 Mare Street

London

E8 4RP

Viktor Wynd takes great pleasure in inviting you to an exhibiton of work by Austin Osman Spare, accompanied by ther publication of a catalog with specially commissioned essays by Phil Baker, Dr William Wallace & Stephen Pochin. The exhibtion will run until the end of september 2017.

The exhibition opening will be generously supported by Hendrick’s Gin – please RSVP.

