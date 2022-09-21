Austin Osman Spare Tarot Deck & Book by Strange Attractor Press

[Strange Attractor Press] will be working with one of the world’s most experienced printers of playing cards to create this hand-on facsimile edition, and ensure that the overlapping divinatory motifs found on many of the cards – a distinctive and unique feature of the original deck – are reproduced as accurately as possible. The deck’s missing Strength card, of which only a black and white photograph survives, will be recreated in full colour and included in the facsimile deck.
Looking forward to this. It was quite something, these images coming to light after languishing for decades in the archives of The Magic Circle.