For what I believe to be the third time, Austin Osman Spare featured on Sunday’s BBC Antiques Roadshow, this time for a rather delightful portrait of an unknown male.

UK visitors to this site will know that Antiques Roadshow is a popular and influential BBC programme. Nothing of much note in the evaluation but worth a watch…

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000g09r/antiques-roadshow-series-42-battle-abbey-1