Behemoth have unleashed another visually stunning music video. In their classic black-and-white style, Behemoth have debuted a clip for “Bartzabel,” which is filled with blasphemy and nudity.

It’s a departure from their more recent material; “Bartzabel” isn’t a track filled with blast beats and gargling gutturals, acting more as a mood piece fairly mellow in execution.

According to various occult pages, Bartzabel is a particularly dangerous and old demon, who is “the spirit of the planet Mars.” Famed occultist Aleister Crowley even wrote about evoking the spirit of Bartzabel, which Behemoth reference throughout their newest single. Performances of Crowley’s The Bartzabel Working are still reenacted to this day.