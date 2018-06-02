A remote ruin once owned by a notorious occultist dubbed “the wickedest man in the world” has been placed on a list of historic buildings under threat.

Boleskine House, which sits on the south-east shore of Loch Ness, was reduced to a burnt-out shell when a fierce blaze ripped through the property in 2015.

It was previously the home of infamous “black magician” Aleister Crowley, who scandalised British society in the early 20th century through his experiments with sex, drugs and the occult.

The C-listed manor was later bought by Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who said: “Strange things have happened in that house which have nothing to do with Crowley. The bad vibes were already there.”

Historic Environment Scotland confirmed Boleskine House had now been placed on the Buildings at Risk Register, a comprehensive database of architecturally or historically important structures considered under threat.