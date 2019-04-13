Boleskine House – For Sale in 4 Lots

Formerly a gracious B listed Georgian house of historic note, Boleskine House was predominantly destroyed by fire in 2015 and today the main walls with echoes of its former splendour are all that remains. The opportunity now exists to restore the house and grounds to create an outstanding property subject to obtaining the necessary consents.
The house sits in approximately 9.3 hectares comprising formal gardens (now overgrown), grazing land and mature woodland.
Source: Boleskine House – Lot 1, Foyers, Inverness, IV2 Land for sale – £200,000
More details in the brochure: http://assets.reapit.net/ckd/live/pdf.php?p=INV190064&t=S