Boleskine House Opens to Visitors | STV News

An abandoned Scottish mansion with a long history of beheadings, hauntings and occult-inspired incidents is getting ready to open its doors to the public. Boleskine House, on the banks of Loch Ness, was previously owned by Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and occultist Aleister Crowley. The foundation in charge of renovating the building is now offering guided tours to visitors. First-built around 1760 by a member of the Fraser clan, local legend says Boleskine House replaced a church that burnt down while a congregation was inside, killing them all. It’s also said that a local wizard would sometimes raise the dead who’d been buried in the nearby Clan Fraser Cemetery. The house was bought by Crowley in 1899. He used the manor for multiple rituals, including the infamously lengthy and intense Abramelin ritual.
Source: Boleskine House: ‘Haunted’ manor near Loch Ness owned by occultist and Led Zeppelin guitarist opens to visitors | STV News
I guess having a good ghost story around a historic building can bring in the tourists. Just like the Gettysburg battlefield ghost tours. Why would there have been beheadings at the house? Were they judicial beheadings, or murder? Is there any historical or documented proof that a church was there and burned to the ground with parishioners? Even medieval townships kept public records. What was the wizard’s name? If he is buried in consecrated soil, he could not have been a known practitioner of the Black Arts.