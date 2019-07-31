News is coming in that Boleskine House – or the remains of it, at least – is on fire again. The ruined House and its Coach House are apparently in flames…
Further updates as we receive them…
UPDATE:
Firefighters have tackled another blaze at the ruined former home of notorious occultist Aleister Crowley.
Boleskine House along, overlooking Loch Ness, was badly damaged by a blaze in 2015 and the ruin was sold earlier this year.
Crowley was said to have performed occultist rituals at the property when he lived there between 1899 and 1913
The B-listed Georgian building was later owned by musician Jimmy Page, of Led Zeppelin
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised shortly before 16:00 and two appliances were sent to the property.
Crews tackled separate blazes in Boleskine House and the neighbouring coach house.
The Friends of Boleskine House later posted on Facebook that the coach house had been saved but what was left of the roof of Boleskine House had collapsed.
The group said the fires were started deliberately.
Crowley, who died in 1947, was infamous in the late 19th Century and early 20th Century for his promotion of the occult.
During World War I, he wrote anti-British propaganda.
He was also an experienced climber and was part of an ill-fated attempt to scale K2, in modern day Pakistan, in 1902.
Jimmy Page bought Boleskine House in the 1970s because of the Crowley connection, before later selling it.
See: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-49186622
Detective Inspector Eddie Ross has confirmed that the police are investigating the fire. He says “Our inquiries are at an early stage, although our initial assessment is that this fire was started deliberately. We would encourage anybody may have seen any activity around Boleskine House or nearby to come forward as soon as they can. It should go without saying that deliberately setting fires is incredibly dangerous as you have limited control over how they may develop”.
“Anyone with information about this fire can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3619 of July 31, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
— From the Facebook page of The Boleskine House Foundation
What the heck….
What the blazes?…
This is bad news. There is one good side to it: at least this second fire occurred before work has started to repair the house. If the house had been repaired and then there had been a fire it would have been a crushing blow.
It looks as if the new owners will have a security concern on their hands. It sounds to me as if there are nutcases around with a grudge against that house.