News is coming in that Boleskine House – or the remains of it, at least – is on fire again. The ruined House and its Coach House are apparently in flames…

Further updates as we receive them…

UPDATE:

Firefighters have tackled another blaze at the ruined former home of notorious occultist Aleister Crowley.

Boleskine House along, overlooking Loch Ness, was badly damaged by a blaze in 2015 and the ruin was sold earlier this year.

Crowley was said to have performed occultist rituals at the property when he lived there between 1899 and 1913

The B-listed Georgian building was later owned by musician Jimmy Page, of Led Zeppelin

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised shortly before 16:00 and two appliances were sent to the property.



Crews tackled separate blazes in Boleskine House and the neighbouring coach house.

The Friends of Boleskine House later posted on Facebook that the coach house had been saved but what was left of the roof of Boleskine House had collapsed.

The group said the fires were started deliberately.

Crowley, who died in 1947, was infamous in the late 19th Century and early 20th Century for his promotion of the occult.

During World War I, he wrote anti-British propaganda.

He was also an experienced climber and was part of an ill-fated attempt to scale K2, in modern day Pakistan, in 1902.

Jimmy Page bought Boleskine House in the 1970s because of the Crowley connection, before later selling it.