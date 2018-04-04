Taking aim at the gluttonous and the powerful on ‘Postmodernist Caligula’ and ‘Arms of Pleonexia’, referencing the works of occultist and ‘wickedest man in the world’ Aleister Crowley on ‘Perdurabo’ and highlighting the ignorance and childishness of the political elite on the excellent ‘Exhibit A’. The latter’s instrumentals have a sunny, almost 1960s sound, with a nicely placed slide guitar towards the back end of the track, and the key changes in the verses make the song stand out among the more aggressive tracks on the record, such as the frantic punk thrash of ‘Obligatory Castration’. ‘Disinfect Us’ is another example of the band taking a slower approach, and the song features a cool Link Wray style guitar line and echoing drums that wouldn’t sound out of place backing a spaghetti western shootout.