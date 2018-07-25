CROWLEY, Aleister. Charcoal drawing, ca. 51 x 34 cm. View of the Tyrrhenian Sea, probably from the hill behind the abbey of Thelema, Cefalù, Sicily, 1921. Signed with Crowley’s phallic initial A, the number 17 and the astrological symbol of Aries. According to the thelemic calendar, which starts in 1904, the year 1921 was the 17thyear of the Aeon of Thelema. The symbol allows one to place this work sometime between March 20 and April 21.