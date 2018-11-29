LUXOR, Egypt, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) — The first Chinese archeological team in Egypt has officially started on Thursday its excavation work in Montu Temple at the Karnak Temple Complex of monument-rich southern city of Luxor.

“This is a very important moment for us,” Jia Xiaobing, head of the Chinese archaeological mission in Egypt, told a press conference held in the open air at the precinct of Montu Temple.

“Both Egypt and China are ancient civilizations with long histories and with the help of our Egyptian colleagues, I hope this project will bring fruitful results,” he said.