Collected Works of Frater Achad [Teaser]

According to Zero Equals Two website, this autumn will see the publication of The Collected Works of Frater Achad, edited by Henrik Bogdan…
I dreamt of this last night. Looking forward to seeing the Table of Contents….
I now have what doctors refer to as an os aquaticum, a watering mouth. Can’t wait. Thanks for the great news!
Great!!
The fonts, as sigils, makes it look like the C is eating the H…oh my!
As the C is part of AC….then AC (where have I heard that combo before?) interfering with the H of AD….might speak of father son relationships…maybe spoken of in introductory essays….