Collected Works of Frater Achad [Teaser]

      3 Comments on Collected Works of Frater Achad [Teaser]

According to Zero Equals Two website, this autumn will see the publication of The Collected Works of Frater Achad, edited by Henrik Bogdan…

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
William Thirteen

I dreamt of this last night. Looking forward to seeing the Table of Contents….

Markus

I now have what doctors refer to as an os aquaticum, a watering mouth. Can’t wait. Thanks for the great news!

hadgigegenraum

Great!!

The fonts, as sigils, makes it look like the C is eating the H…oh my!
As the C is part of AC….then AC (where have I heard that combo before?) interfering with the H of AD….might speak of father son relationships…maybe spoken of in introductory essays….