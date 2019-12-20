From Clive Harper:

Friends and acquaintances may be surprised by an announcement recently made regarding the sale of books from my collection. So let me assure everyone that in the immortal words of Granny Weatherwax – “I ATEN’T DEAD”. However after nearly half a century of accumulating occult books, I have decided that it is time to “downsize” and over the next year or two, I shall be dispersing the vast majority of my collection.

Signed first editions by the likes of Aleister Crowley, Austin Spare and Victor Neuburg will be soon be available for a new generation of collectors to enjoy. It is a pleasure and privilege, that Keith and Marilyn of Weiser Antiquarian Books have kindly agreed to handle the collection and I would recommend anyone with an interest in rare occult books to ensure that they are on Weiser’s mailing list.