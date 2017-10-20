The Most Faithful and Accurate Edition of John Dee’s Conversations with Angels. Includes two never-before-published manuscripts. An incomparable treasure ten years in the making.

The Complete Mystical Records of Dr John Dee is a must-have resource for Dee aficionados and esoteric scholars who absolutely need the most meticulously detailed version of these highly influential works. A labour of love more than ten years in the making, these exquisite linen and leather-bound volumes include impeccable transcripts of four manuscripts from the British Library and one from the Bodleian Library in Oxford. Two of these manuscripts have never been published. Each page is laid out to match the original manuscripts, including lines, marks, notations, diagrams, and notes that Dee himself wrote on the paper.

In these volumes, the breadth of content, the level of detail, and the fidelity to the originals is unmatched. John Dee’s original writings have never been presented in such an immaculate fashion, free of the typos, over-sights, and omissions that have previously plagued serious Dee scholarship.

This complete 1,760-page work also includes folio numbers, errata, notes, indices, and ten comprehensive appendices to provide essential context and enhance the practical understanding of the manuscripts:

Dee’s European Journey (with map)

The Ninety-One Parts of the Earth (with maps and table)

Gazetteer

Glossary of Archaic and Obscure Words

Brief Biographical Guide

An Examination of John Dee’s 48 Claves Angelicæ

Concordance of Angelic Words in Dee’s 48 Claves Angelicæ

List of Spiritual Creatures

A Selection of Interesting Quotations

Complete Angelic Lexicon

Index and Manuscript Index

Two quarter leather, foil-stamped hardcover volumes with ribbon, packaged in a linen-covered, foil-stamped slipcase. Hand-numbered limited deluxe edition of 1,500 copies.

Kevin Klein was born in London, England, and trained as a cartographer. He developed a passion for esoteric studies, focusing on the work of John Dee, and has spent more than ten years compiling the work in these volumes. His other interests include physics, comparative religion (particularly Tibetan Buddhism), walking, and visiting exotic places.

Publisher: Llewellyn

Price in USA: $200 US

Available now from Amazon for £113.75