Conjuration – Museum of Witchcraft and Magic

The MWM [Boscastle’s Museum of Witchcraft and Magic] zine, Conjuration, has sold well and there are still a few copies left should you like to grab one. Issue 3 is due out late July.
I was interested in this mag, but I followed the links and seems like a dead end.
I’m hoping the picture, I mean the picture of a dozen copies of the mag on some granite, looks like a very thin magazine, and is only a mockup.
From the site: Issue 2 Features: 5 objects: Contributions from museum staff, supporters and associates writing about their favourite things from the collection. An examination of the late Ralph Harvey's Book of Shadows, salvaged from The Boscastle Floods of 2004, which forms part of the new display centred on contemporary witchcraft. Bill Crisafi. Crisafi is a well known artist based in the USA whose work explores themes of magic, folklore and occultism. We are very excited to welcome Bill to issue two. The Satyrs: An extraordinary story linking Glyndebourne Opera, a 16th century Lovers' Manual, risqué murals hidden in The Vatican…