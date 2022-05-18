Cornwall’s best hidden gems and beautiful locations – Cornwall Live

Zennor

Crowley gets a generic mention in Cornwall Live in relation to this links with Zennor:

Aleister Crowley was a noted, sinister and controversial occultist who founded his own religious order and designed a set of tarot cards that are still used today. A mountaineer, poet, theologian, black magician, spy, drug fiend, sex addict and ‘traitor to the British people’.Dubbed the wickedest man in the world by tabloids, Aleister Crowley drew crowds of followers and hoards of critics. His links with west Cornwall were revealed and it’s believed the self-styled ‘Great Beast’ summoned up the very Devil himself in Carn Cottage and performed a black mass down the hill in Zennor’s church.

Source: Cornwall’s best hidden gems and beautiful locations to visit in the ultimate A to Z of places – Cornwall Live

Aleister Crowley - 1929 - Em seu apartamento em
