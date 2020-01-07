The invaluable 100th Monkey Press website has just added some fascinating chess articles by and about Aleister Crowley – all for free download:

  • Eastbourne Chess Club from the 1 November 1893 edition of the Eastbourne Gazette
  • Chess from the 3 November 1893 edition of the Sussex Agricultural Express
  • Chess from the 27 January 1894 edition of the Sussex Agricultural Express
  • Chess Match from the 17 March 1894 edition of the Hastings and St. Leonards Observer
  • Chess Match from the 7 April 1894 edition of the Hastings and St. Leonards Observer
  • Chess from the 2 March 1896 edition of the Morning Post
  • North London v. Cambridge University from the 10 March 1896 edition of the Daily News
  • Chess in Cambridge from the 30 October 1896 edition of the Saffron Walden Weekly News
  • Chess from the 22 February 1897 edition of the Morning Post
  • Oxford v. Cambridge from the 3 April 1897 edition of the Daily News
  • Inter-University Chess Match from the 26 March 1898 edition of the Morning Post

Source: What’s New with the Monkey