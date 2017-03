James Wasserman explores the magickal connection between Aleister Crowley’s teaching of Thelema and America’s new president.

I’ve not yet seen this magazine on the shelves or had an opportunity to read the article: anything by James Wasserman is worth reading. Presented here as a News item because it’s interesting to see Aleister Crowley’s name on a magazine cover in a non-scandalous connection.

— New Dawn Magazine