About the Event:

Crucible is a large get-together of people, from a very wide variety of backgrounds, who are serious about the practice of magic(k), and want to have a good time.

Date:

October 7th, 2017

Location:

Westin Princeton at Forrestal Village in Princeton, NJ

More Information:

Featured Speakers:

Richard Kaczynski: The Method of Science, the Aim of Religion: The Scientific Method and How To Apply It to Magical Practice

A common assertion in ritual magick is that magicians apply the scientific method to spiritual practice, following rigorous rules in their rituals and keeping detailed records of their activities. However, few teachers actually discuss the scientific method. This talk will describe how to apply research methodology to magick, and how to become a critical evaluator of your own magical work. How do you prove causality? What are possible alternative explanations? How to improve your approach? What does Occam’s razor have to do with this? Dr. K has taught graduate level courses in research design and statistics since 1988.

Jason Miller: Keys of Spellcrafting

Jason Miller, Inominandum, is a full-time Author, Sorcerer, and Teacher. From an early age he studied both High Ceremonial Magic and folk magic techniques of Rootwork and Witchcraft finding that together, each approach strengthened the other and made for a Sorcery that could be streamlined and startlingly effective. Desiring to go deepern he did what all his childhood mystical superheroes like Dr Strange, Mandrake, The Shadow, and Dr Doom did: moved to the Himalayas.

It was in Nepal that Jason received the training he would need to do Sorcery the way that he always knew it could be done. When he came back to the west he began to seek the hidden skills in non-magical disciplines like finance and love, and mingle them with magic. This was the birth of Strategic Sorcery.

He is the author of several books including ” Financial Sorcery: Magical Strategies to Create Real and Lasting Wealth ” and the forthcoming ” Sex, Sorcery, and Spirit: Secrets of Erotic Magic ” as well as the acclaimed Strategic Sorcery Course.

Phil Farber: The Magick of Perception