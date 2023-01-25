D A Chitty’s THE BUTTERFLIES OF THANTOS

A brand new edition of D A Chitty’s obscure 70s Thelemic classic THE BUTTERFLIES OF THANTOS has just been released featuring full colour images of the surviving paintings as well as new paintings, chapters and introductions.

The late author, artist, author and scriptwriter David Alister Chitty was trained in Typhonian magick by none other than Gerald Yorke. The original was highly rated by William Boroughs, Jimmy Page and Kenneth Anger himself, who wrote to the author saying, “I love your book… a magico-surrealist fantasy with rare flashes of insight”. The book is a qabbalistic journey through a series of surrealist paintings interspersed with poetry, aphorisms and dystopian short stories. It describes itself as “A mixture of prose, poetry and paintings on a Typhonian theme”. It has also been discussed some years ago on Lashtal’s forum, and met with favourable reviews. Next month’s Fortean Times is publishing a full review.