David Bowie used to store his urine in the fridge to stop witches stealing it

The Thin White Duke’s strange obsession with keeping his urine safe is allegedly to do with a fall out he had with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page a few months prior in his Manhattan townhouse and, as a result, he became under the belief that the guitar god had sought to put his soul in danger.

Bowie became convinced that because Page owned the home of black-magic philosopher Aleister Crowley, who he believed was in cahoots with the witches and was paranoid they were out to get him — therefore he stocked up his fridge with urine in an erratic bid to keep his soul pure.

Bowie reflected on this dark period and the damage it was doing to his body as well as his appearance to Dylan Jones for his book David Bowie: A Life, “I’ve never really thought about whether or not a person can be too thin. Well, I certainly was at one point, back in the ’70s, when I just ate peppers and drank milk. I have various photographs of me looking skeletal, which remind me how badly behaved I was back in the ’70s,” Bowie honestly stated.