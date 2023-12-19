Dr Terror deals the Death card | The Guardian

The controversial magician Aleister Crowley believed tarot originated in the ancient Egyptian Book of Thoth. Waite, co-creator of this reissued deck, was himself a renowned occultist in the Crowley league, but he saw the tarot as pan-mythological, or at least as far as I can glean. These cards, in a style reminiscent of Edwardian book illustrations, reinvent the tarot pack to stress the occult, and include a new suit of Pentacles, a common symbol in magic. A pentacle has also been added to the grimacing Devil, right between his curved horns, as he looms over two naked satanists. Although sweetly coloured, the Waite-Colman Smith cards evoke a slightly sinister world of early 1900s magic, all candles and incantations in country houses.
Source: Dr Terror deals the Death card: how tarot was turned into an occult obsession | Art | The Guardian