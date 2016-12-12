This from Edda Publishing…

After five wonderful years of making books and editions, Edda Publishing will cease to exist from January 1st, 2017. We’ve had an amazing time and are proud of what we achieved during these years. However, all good things come to an end, and Edda is no exception.

If you want to buy books from the web shop, now is the time. The site will go down on New Year’s Eve. Perhaps this is the perfect time to get some Christmas gifts for someone you love, or why not for yourself?

We would like to express our love and gratitude to all our friends, customers, dealers and distributors. Your support has been great and very inspiring for us.

Fredrik can be followed through his web site www.fredriksoderberg.org

Carl can be followed through his web site www.carlabrahamsson.com and www.trapart.net