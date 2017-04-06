Edward Gauntlett’s second title for Von Zos is without a doubt one of the most important esoteric publications of the last ten years.

Scales of the Serpent draws its primary inspiration from Kenneth Grant’s Nightside of Eden and the exploration of those realms analogous to what Michael Bertiaux refers to as Universe B.

The book comprises the sigils of the cells of the qliphoth from Liber CCXXXI (with commentary) presented in a form intended to facilitate meditation and visionary work in accessing the back of the Tree of Life, the nightside.

A separate and substantial text explores threads leading towards the void which is the gateway to the reverse of the Tree. These particular threads have been picked up and followed as a result of the author’s workings within the Ordo Typhonis and, more specifically, within the Lamal Lodge.

22 original full-colour images plus frontispiece and custom endpapers designed by the author.

The deluxe contains several pages of holographic text from the author’s personal notebooks bound in.

Available now from www.landofzos.com