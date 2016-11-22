At Treadwells in London this Friday:

Eily: Austin Spare’s Muse – Launch

Come out to celebrate this book dedicated to Eily Shaw – Austin Osman Spare’s wife and inspiration behind The Book of Pleasure, and it also includes biographical essay by her grand-daughter. Fantasies and stars of Edwardian theatre served as a backdrop to Spare’s conjuring with life, art, belief, love, magic, and satire and Wallace relates their roles. This title reproduces previously-unpublished art and correspondence. The launch evening will feature a 30-minute talk by Stephen Pochin at 7.30 pm. Launch copies on sale on the night in store.

Price: Free but RSVP essential here online

Time: From 7pm. Talk at 7.30 pm