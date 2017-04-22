Just a week away! Theosophical Society, London.

Florence Farr, A Woman’s Century

Celebration of one of the most important women in the magical revival, best known from the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn. But significant in other progressive and artistic areas, and in Egyptian magic with, some suggest, a Thelemic current.

Talks on her life, readings and not to be missed, rare performance of her two short Egyptian magic themed plays – The Beloved of Hathor and the Shrine of the Golden Hawk.

https://awomanscentury.yapsody.com/event/index/62923/a-womans-century