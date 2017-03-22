The Irish Order of Thelema are proud to announce the release of the 7th issue of their journal Fortified Island with a theme of Doorways of Perception.

This issue features contributions on visions, altered states and the journey inwards.

Contents include:

Turas Istigh (building an inner grove) by Brian Breathnach

Science and Spirit: An Introduction to Neurotheology by frater Ildanach

Liber Astarte as Theurgic Ritual by Brandy Williams

Initiation in the Big Top by frater Gishtil

… and much, much more…

http://www.lulu.com/shop/irish-order-of-thelema/doorways-of-perception/paperback/product-23109565.html