Four Books of Magick – Edited by Stephen Skinner

For the first time, one of the world’s leading experts on Western esoteric traditions and magic, Dr. Stephen Skinner, introduces the text, sharing his insights into Crowley’s take on yoga, ceremonial magick and Thelema. His long involvement with magick, both as an academic and as a practitioner, enabled Dr. Skinner to highlight the differences between the psychological and the spirit-orientated approaches to magick, and to show how that dilemma shaped Crowley’s practice and his founding of Thelema, enlightening the reader to many previously unknown connections.
Pre-ordered! Excellent opportunity to reacquaint myself with this work, it has been quite a while.
If you are in London, Skinner will be presenting the book at Watkins on AC’s Lesser Feast later this year.
https://watkinsbooks.com/event/stephen-skinner-aleister-crowleys-four-books-of-magick/
This guy has been lambasting AC for a couple decades now at every opportunity.. I suppose that a few of his former books have not been selling as well as he hoped.