Four Books of Magick – Edited by Stephen Skinner

Due 12 October 2021:

For the first time, one of the world’s leading experts on Western esoteric traditions and magic, Dr. Stephen Skinner, introduces the text, sharing his insights into Crowley’s take on yoga, ceremonial magick and Thelema. His long involvement with magick, both as an academic and as a practitioner, enabled Dr. Skinner to highlight the differences between the psychological and the spirit-orientated approaches to magick, and to show how that dilemma shaped Crowley’s practice and his founding of Thelema, enlightening the reader to many previously unknown connections.

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Watkins Publishing (12 Oct. 2021)

Watkins Publishing (12 Oct. 2021) Language ‏ : ‎ English

English Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 928 pages

928 pages ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1786785196

1786785196 ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1786785190

978-1786785190 Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 17.78 x 25.91 cm

https://amzn.to/3sujS1j