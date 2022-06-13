“We are very sad to announce that Gareth Knight left us on the evening of 1st March 2022, peacefully during his sleep at the age of 91. He joins his beloved wife Roma, who passed two years earlier.”

Source: Gareth Knight Group | Western Esoteric Tradition

Gareth Knight – aka Basil Wilby – will need no introduction to most members of this site. It is with sadness that I hear that he passed on 1 March. Gareth became interested in the occult while young and was a member (and librarian) of Dion Fortune’s Fraternity of the Inner Light. He published his A Practical Guide to Qabalistic Symbolism in 1965.

He subsequently started Helios Books and its associated bookshop, based in Glastonbury.

(See his obituary in the July 2022 issue of Fortean Times – FT420. Photograph is from the Servants of the Light website.)