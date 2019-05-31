Aleister Crowley — A famous British philosopher and occultist, not to be confused with our demon Crowley. The real-life Crowley dabbled in black magic and wrote the occasional novel, one of which might have inspired part of the sequence of Pepper’s original names. Moonchild follows a young woman who is caught between teams of white magicians and black magicians, and a plan to impregnate her with an ethereal being. Well, it’s either that or The NeverEnding Story.