God Osiris sits on the throne and the balance with its two pans is put in front of him. In one of the two pans, there’s a feather of justice; which is known as “Maat”. In the corresponding pan, the heart of the dead person is placed. If the heart pan is heavier than the feather pan, the dead person crosses safely to the afterlife and vice versa. Horus; son of God Osiris is there in every trial to give a helping hand to the dead person; whether man or woman.