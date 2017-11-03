Hell Fire Club Books have announced the publication of a new, hand-bound edition of Aleister Crowley’s ‘Little Essays Towards Truth’:
Little Essays Toward Truth
Aleister Crowley
A.˙.A.˙. PUBLICATION IN CLASS B.
Imprimatur: O.S.V. 6=5 Imperator
Limited
22 copies bound in vellum
220 copies bound in pearl kidskin with ivory cloth
All sixteen essays introduced with notes and a glossary by Frater V.V.V.
Printed in colour onto fine English Laid paper
This present volume follows closely the format of the first edition with the following exceptions:
- We have updated the image of the Tree of Life (here included on page 93) so as to make it more legible but did not alter any of Crowley’s attributes.
- Extensive footnotes have been added as the first edition included but a single footnote in the chapter on Chastity which is here clearly indicated as Crowley’s.
- An index of key terms has been added to aid the Student in their research.
