Hell Fire Club Books have announced the publication of a new, hand-bound edition of Aleister Crowley’s ‘Little Essays Towards Truth’:

Little Essays Toward Truth
Aleister Crowley

A.˙.A.˙. PUBLICATION IN CLASS B.
Imprimatur: O.S.V. 6=5 Imperator

Limited

22 copies bound in vellum
220 copies bound in pearl kidskin with ivory cloth

All sixteen essays introduced with notes and a glossary by Frater V.V.V.
Printed in colour onto fine English Laid paper

This present volume follows closely the format of the first edition with the following exceptions:

  • We have updated the image of the Tree of Life (here included on page 93) so as to make it more legible but did not alter any of Crowley’s attributes.
  • Extensive footnotes have been added as the first edition included but a single footnote in the chapter on Chastity which is here clearly indicated as Crowley’s.
  • An index of key terms has been added to aid the Student in their research.

Source: Hell Fire Club Books – Little Essays Toward Truth – Aleister Crowley