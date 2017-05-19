Exciting advance notice of a new work by Henrik Bogdan. The essay by Christian Giudice on Gerald Massey’s should be especially interesting…

Servants of the Star & the Snake

compiled and edited by

Henrik Bogdan

Servants of the Star & the Snake is a scintillant and substantial collection of writings in celebration of the work of Kenneth and Steffi Grant. Their diverse published work extends across six decades, taking in articles on Advaita in Indian magazines from the early 1950s; a series of illustrated essays, forming the Carfax Monographs, from the late 1950s to the early 1960s; their magnum opus, the Typhonian Trilogies, from 1972 to 2002; studies of the work of Austin Osman Spare in 1975 and 1998; poetry collections in 1963, 1970 and 2005; and a series of novellas from 1997 to 2012.Each piece of writing included in Servants of the Star & the Snake explores a different facet of this extensive body of work. Whilst the contributors have adopted different approaches to their subjects – ranging from scholarly discussions through to fictional narratives – what they have in common is an appreciation of the extraordinary work and legacy of the most influential couple in the history of modern occultism, Kenneth and Steffi Grant.The pieces of writing which comprise this fascinating and inspiring collection include:

Kenneth Grant: Servant-Satguru-Savant, by Martin P. Starr

From Zos-Kia to the Besz-Mass: Spare and Grant, by Michael Staley

Advaita Vedanta in the Works of Kenneth Grant, by Henrik Bogdan

The Magic in Fiction, by Alistair Coombs

From Central Africa to the Mauve Zone: Gerald Massey’s Influence on Kenneth Grant’s Idea of the Typhonian Tradition, by Christian Giudice

The Role of H. P. Lovecraft in the Work of Kenneth Grant, by Stephen Dziklewicz

Lam and the Typhonian Tradition, by Michael Staley

Inside Outer Space, by Kyle Fite

The Art of Darkness: Kenneth Grant and the Unity of the Soul, by Vadge Moore

Kenneth Grant and Maat, by Nema

Kenneth Grant and Lord Kusum Haranath, by Ruth Bauer

Beyond Crowley: The Foundations of Sexual Magick, by Jan Fries

Clarity versus Weirdness: A vital tension within magick, by Ramsey Dukes

The Atomic Art of Steffi Grant, by Henrik Bogdan

Shakti in Chinatown, by Michael Bertiaux

The Other Woman: Babalon and the Scarlet Woman in Kenneth Grant’s Typhonian Trilogies, by Manon Hedenborg-White

Dustjacket designed by Maria Lindberg Bogdan, using artwork by Austin Osman Spare.

From Starfire Publishing