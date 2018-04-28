Prepare to be intrigued — your first look at the upcoming CBS All Access series Strange Angel is here.

The drama, inspired by a true story and based on the novel Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons by George Pendle, stars Jack Reynor (Transformers: Age of Extinction) as Jack Parsons, a smart and ambitious blue-collar worker in 1930s Los Angeles. The show follows his exploits from his early days starting out as a janitor at a chemical factory with fantastical dreams that ultimately lead him to create the unknown discipline of American rocketry. To add more intrigue, Parsons finds himself caught up in a mysterious world of sex magic rituals at night and he eventually becomes a disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley.

The show, which is executive-produced by Ridley Scott and Mark Heyman (Black Swan), and directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story), also stars Bella Heathcote (Fifty Shades Darker) as Reynor’s wife, Susan, and Rupert Friend (Homeland) as the couple’s eccentric and troubling neighbor, Ernest Donovan.