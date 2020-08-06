Hoodoo Pilot by Kyle Fite

SIRIUS LIMITED ESOTERICA presents Hoodoo Pilot, a hardcover volume in 2 editions collecting 16 esoteric essays and 31 magical works of art by Gnostic writer and artist, Kyle Fite.



With an Introduction by Michael Staley, Hoodoo Pilot covers a wide range of topics, including Freemasonry, Buddhism, the Typhonian Tradition of Kenneth Grant, the Voudon-Gnostic Tradition of Michael Bertiaux, the mystical artwork, philosophy and sorcery of Austin Osman Spare, and the work of William Blake.



These themes and more are woven together in this limited edition collection.

