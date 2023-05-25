In Memoriam: Kenneth Anger

Kenneth Anger has died aged 96.

The film maker created a significant number of influential short films, including “Fireworks”, “Eaux d’Artifice”, “Rabbit’s Moon”, “Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome”, “Scorpio Rising”, “Invocation of my Demon Brother” and, of course, “Lucifer Rising”, a soundtrack for which was created by Jimmy Page.

An enthusiastic collector of works by Aleister Crowley, Anger also published two volumes of his “Hollywood Babylon” trilogy.

https://www.lashtal.com/wiki/Kenneth_Anger

https://www.lashtal.com/category/c7-news/c10-kenneth-anger/