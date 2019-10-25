From Michael Staley of the Typhonian Order:

‘It is with great sadness that I am announcing the recent death of Steffi Grant. She passed away at a hospital in north-west London on 6th October after a short illness. It was agreed with her family not to announce her death until after the funeral, which took place yesterday afternoon.

‘A highly-skilled artist whose work was integral to Kenneth Grant’s Typhonian Trilogies, she was also an extremely good writer, as attested by her enthralling Introduction to ‘Zos Speaks!’ as well as several essays of hers throughout the Carfax Monographs.

‘On behalf of Steffi’s family, I would like to thank Professor Henrik and Maria Bogdan for flying from Sweden to attend the funeral, and Robert and Aïsha Shehu-Ansell for the long-distance drive to take part.’