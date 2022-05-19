The Abbey of Thelema looks out on the wide Mediterranean. Italy has a long history of occultism and Crowley was likely aware of the various cults and religious sects that flourished on the fringes of Ancient Roman society. It is perhaps this that inspired him and his lover, Leah Hirsig, to rent a one-story house on the island Cefalù. The couple quickly set about transforming this humble bungalow, located some way away from the main town, into a temple worthy of Aiwass. The largest room was dedicated to ceremonial practices. On the floor, Crowley drew a Thelemic ‘magick circle’ in ruby chalk, the intertwined segments of which contained the symbols of each of the Thelemic deities, including the central trio Nuit, Hadit, and Ra-Hoor-Khuit.
Source: Inside Aleister Crowley’s satanic Sicilian monastery
“A few weeks later, after contracting typhoid from drinking spring water, Loveday’s body was cremated on a funeral pyre.”
so dramatic! and wrong…
My friend “Giulia Eone”, the pseudonym of the Italian author of “Il Ritorno di Aleister Crowley” (“The Return of Aleister Crowley”) tells me she wants to start a project to restore the Abbey of Thelema in Cefalù, Sicily, Italy. The Boleskine House Foundation are doing a grand job of fundraising and physically restoring Boleskine House in Foyers in Scotland, as we speak, and their journal is an interesting read.