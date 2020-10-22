James Randi, a MacArthur award-winning magician who turned his formidable savvy to investigating claims of spoon bending, mind reading, fortunetelling, ghost whispering, water dowsing, faith healing, U.F.O. spotting and sundry varieties of bamboozlement, bunco, chicanery, flimflam, flummery, humbuggery, mountebankery, pettifoggery and out-and-out quacksalvery, as he quite often saw fit to call them, died on Tuesday at his home in Plantation, Fla. He was 92.
Source: James Randi, Magician Who Debunked Paranormal Claims, Dies at 92 – The New York Times
Exactly as I had foreseen it.
Awww, goodbye old bean…..